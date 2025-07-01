Author Accused of Killing Husband Faces New Charges

Kouri Richins, the Utah woman charged with fatally poisoning her husband in 2022, has been hit with more than two dozen new charges. The mother of three, who wrote a children's book about dealing with grief after Eric Richin's death, was indicted Friday on 26 charges, including multiple felony counts of mortgage fraud, forgery, and money laundering, NBC News reports. Prosecutors say Richins, who is slated to go on trial next year, killed her husband for financial gain because her real-estate business was deeply in debt, reports the New York Times. She was also allegedly planning a future with a man she was having an affair with.