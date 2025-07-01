Democrats Delete Name of 'Big Beautiful Bill Act'

Senate Democrats were unable to stop their Republican counterparts from passing what has been called the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," but they did score a symbolic victory by killing the name, reports the Washington Post . Democrats used parliamentary rules to ditch the Trump-centric "beautiful" label.

"Democrats are forcing Republicans to delete their farcical bill name," said statement from the office of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. "Nothing about this bill is beautiful—it's a betrayal to American families and it's undeserving of such a stupid name." Politico notes that such names often get stripped by the opposition party, but it doesn't stop the party in power from continuing to use it. "So expect the 'Big Beautiful Bill' to live on, if not in legislative text."