With JD Vance's Vote, Senate Passes Spending Bill

Senate Republicans passed President Trump's spending bill on Tuesday by the narrowest of margins, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session. Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to push it over the top, per the AP. The outcome capped an unusually tense weekend of work at the Capitol, where the president's signature legislative priority was at times teetering on the edge of collapse. The legislation still must return to the House for final approval. Trump wants to sign it by July 4.

Three nays: In the end, three GOP senators voted against the measure: Susan Collins of Maine joined Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky, per the Washington Post.