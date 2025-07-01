Why Three Republicans Voted Against Their Party

The three most unpopular GOP senators in the White House right now are Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. They were the only Republicans to vote against the tax and spending package that cleared the Senate on Tuesday to pay for President Trump's agenda. Their nay votes led to a 50-50 tie, but Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the legislation. Their reasons:

Collins: "My vote against this bill stems primarily from the harmful impact it will have on Medicaid, affecting low-income families and rural health care providers like our hospitals and nursing homes," Collins said in a statement cited by the Penobscot Bay Pilot. Senate Republicans boosted the size of a fund to help rural hospitals from $25 billion to $50 billion to appease Collins, but that fell short of her proposal for a $100 billion increase, per the Hill. Collins is up for reelection in 2026 and could have a tough fight.