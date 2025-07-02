For Decades, Plan for FBI HQ Was Maryland. Not Anymore

Monday was the last official day for the US Agency for International Development, with its remaining programs set to be absorbed into the State Department. Now, the agency's former headquarters in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in downtown DC is set to see a new tenant move in: Kash Patel's Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the FBI would be relocating from its current home in the falling-apart J. Edgar Hoover Building a few blocks away, upending decades' worth of plans to move the agency into the Maryland suburbs, reports the Washington Post. Sources say that details on when the move will happen, what will happen to the tenants that remain in the Ronald Reagan Building, and how the building will be modified to accommodate the sensitive work of FBI agents, haven't yet emerged, though one source says some FBI staffers may be in the new site by Labor Day.