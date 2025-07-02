Truck Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Kills 4 Family Members

A Texas family's road trip turned tragic when a big rig driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leaving four members dead and a teenage girl fighting for her life. Four members of the McKellar family from Fort Worth died Saturday in Kaufman County, Texas, after the big rig crashed into stopped traffic on I-20, authorities say, per NBC News . The victims include 15-year-old Kason McKellar, his parents Krishaun and Zabar, and his grandfather Billy McKellar. Only Kason's sister, Evan, survived and remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of another vehicle, Nicole Gregory, 49, of Dallas, also died in the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the truck driver as Alexis Gonzalez-Companioni, 27. He faces five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per NBC. Attorney John Nohinek, representing the family, said their focus is on gathering evidence, including data from the truck's electronic control module. The truck was operated by Hope Trans LLC, a company with an above-average rate of safety violations and out-of-service orders, according to federal records.

The McKellars were returning from a trip to East Texas when the crash occurred. Gonzalez-Companioni's 18-wheeler crashed into the back of the McKellars' Ford F-150. The pickup then struck a big rig, which proceeded to hit another 18-wheeler, per KLTV. Gonzalez-Companioni's vehicle then jackknifed and hit Gregory's Jeep, which was pushed into another vehicle. The Hallmark Eagles youth sports program, where the family was active, has started efforts to support the surviving family member, Evan McKellar. A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up with NBC reporting family members are not ready to speak publicly.