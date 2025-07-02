China Is No Fan of Dalai Lama's Successor Plan

The Dalai Lama has ended years of speculation about the future of the 500-year-old institution by announcing his spiritual lineage will continue after his death, reaffirming that only his chosen trust—not China—can name his successor. The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader announced his intent to reincarnate in a video message delivered from his base in Dharamshala, India, on Wednesday, per the BBC . According to Tibetan tradition, Dalai Lamas are selected by identifying their reincarnation. However, the issue has become contentious since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet after China seized control in the 1950s.

China responded to his announcement by insisting that any successor must come from within China and be approved by its government. The Dalai Lama, who turns 90 soon, repeated that his successor must be found outside China. Hundreds of monks and followers gathered in Dharamshala for the announcement, which was made during celebrations for the Dalai Lama's lunar calendar birthday. Hollywood actor Richard Gere, a long-time supporter, was also present. The Dalai Lama had earlier left open the possibility of ending the institution, which began in 1587, but this week made clear it would continue as long as Tibetans in exile supported it.

The Dalai Lama's insistence on a successor chosen according to tradition, rather than by Chinese authorities, was seen by scholars as a direct message to Beijing. Experts expect China will eventually appoint its own candidate—the AP raises the possibility of "rival Dalai Lamas"—but Tibetan leaders and observers predict that such a choice will be widely rejected by Tibetans and the broader Buddhist community. On Wednesday, Amnesty International's China director said the country's efforts to control the selection of the next Dalai Lama is a "direct assault" on the right to freedom of religion, per the AP.

