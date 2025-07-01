Trump: Israel Has Accepted Gaza Ceasefire Conditions

President Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to "the necessary" conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza—and Hamas should accept the deal because they won't get a better one.
- "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."
Sources tell CNN that the deal emerged after months of "behind-the-scenes efforts" from Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is believed to include an arrangement for the release of remaining Israeli hostages, reports the Telegraph. Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was in Washington, DC on Tuesday and he was expected to meet with Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the AP reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he would be "very firm" with Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to end the war when the Israeli prime minister visits the White House next week, the Times of Israel reports.