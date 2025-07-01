Trump: Israel Has Accepted Gaza Ceasefire Conditions

President Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to "the necessary" conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza—and Hamas should accept the deal because they won't get a better one.

Sources tell CNN that the deal emerged after months of "behind-the-scenes efforts" from Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is believed to include an arrangement for the release of remaining Israeli hostages, reports the Telegraph. Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was in Washington, DC on Tuesday and he was expected to meet with Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the AP reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he would be "very firm" with Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to end the war when the Israeli prime minister visits the White House next week, the Times of Israel reports.