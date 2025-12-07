Indonesian Zoo Shows Off Rio, Newborn Panda Cub

A zoo on Java island has released photos of Indonesia's first locally born giant panda cub, saying the male cub was showing signs of being in good health. The mother, 15-year-old Hu Chun, gave birth to Satrio Wiratama—nicknamed Rio—on Nov. 27 at the zoo's facility in Cisarua, West Java province, the AP reports. The name symbolizes the hope, resilience, and shared commitment of Indonesia and China in protecting endangered species, Taman Safari Indonesia said in a statement Sunday.

"This birth is the result of a long-term international cooperation program that has been ongoing for a decade, since the arrival of giant pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao to Indonesia in 2017 as part of a 10-year conservation partnership with China," said the statement. Rio is under 24-hour monitoring by zoo's team, showing healthy early signs such as strong vocalization, effective nursing, and steady weight gain. Over the next month or two, he is expected to develop better temperature control, fur growth, open his eyes, and begin early motor movements, the zoo said. "At this early stage, the baby panda is not yet accessible to the public," it said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the baby panda's name Thursday and showed his photo when he met Wang Huning, a top Chinese political adviser and leading ideologist. Cai Tao and Hu Chun, a pair of giant pandas who arrived in Indonesia in 2017, live in a "palace-like" home that was built for them at the Taman Safari zoo, which is about 40 miles from Jakarta. There are fewer than 1,900 giant pandas in their only wild habitats in the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu.