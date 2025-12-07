World  | 
Greece

Greece Sees Worst Migrant Boat Wreck in Two Years

At least 18 are dead near Crete, say authorities
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 7, 2025 5:41 AM CST
In this photo from July 10, 2025, migrants rescued south of Crete are seen at the port of Lavrio, Greece, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.   (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

At least 18 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable boat died when it capsized south of the island of Crete, Greek authorities said Saturday, per the AP. It was the nation's worst migrant boat wreck in more than two years, reports the New York Times. The half-sunken boat was located Saturday by a passing Turkish merchant vessel, authorities said. Two survivors were rescued, and a rescue operation to find more was ongoing.

Greece is a major entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and fatal accidents are not uncommon. The short but perilous journey from Turkey's coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies or small boats, often in poor conditions, used to be the major route until increased patrols reduced crossing attempts.

Greece also froze asylum applications over the summer, and it put a new law into effect imposing prison terms for those who stay after their application is rejected. In recent months, however, arrivals from Libya to Crete have surged. Authorities have not yet determined where the latest boat came from.

