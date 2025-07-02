Murkowski Defends Her 'Agonizing' Yes Vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the last Republican holdouts to switch her vote to yes on President Trump's spending bill, but the Alaska senator hopes the House doesn't simply rubber-stamp the legislation she just voted for in the Senate. "My hope is that the House is gonna look at this and recognize that we're not there yet," Murkowski said afterward, reports the New York Times. "Do I like this bill? No," Murkowski told an NBC News reporter in a hallway interview. "I tried to take care of Alaska's interests. But I know that in many parts of the country, there are Americans that are not going to be advantaged by this bill."