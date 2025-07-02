Politics | Lisa Murkowski Murkowski Defends Her 'Agonizing' Yes Vote 'Do I like this bill? No,' says GOP senator, who hopes the House changes it By John Johnson Posted Jul 2, 2025 5:00 AM CDT Copied Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, leaves the Senate chamber on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the last Republican holdouts to switch her vote to yes on President Trump's spending bill, but the Alaska senator hopes the House doesn't simply rubber-stamp the legislation she just voted for in the Senate. "My hope is that the House is gonna look at this and recognize that we're not there yet," Murkowski said afterward, reports the New York Times. "Do I like this bill? No," Murkowski told an NBC News reporter in a hallway interview. "I tried to take care of Alaska's interests. But I know that in many parts of the country, there are Americans that are not going to be advantaged by this bill." Tense interview: That NBC interview with reporter Ryan Nobles got off to a notable start when he asked for her reaction to GOP Sen. Rand Paul's comment that she won a "bailout for Alaska at the expense of the rest of the country." Murkowski replied, "Oh my God," per Fox News, then stared at Nobles for a moment before responding. Watch it here. Her deal: So how did GOP leaders finally win over Murkowski? She was able to "extract key concessions for her state," per Politico. "She won victories on clean energy tax credits, delaying changes to food aid for her state and the promise of massive revenues from oil and gas drilling leases, among other priorities she can take back home." 'Agonizing:' Murkowski had been raising concerns for weeks over the impact of Medicaid cuts and SNAP food assistance benefits on her constituents, and she called her yes vote "agonizing." Democrats used phrases such as "Kodak kickback" and "polar payoff" to describe the sweeteners (some of which were rejected by the Senate parliamentarian) that GOP leaders offered her. Read These Next Death certificate reveals Brian Wilson's cause of death. Visitors at Yellowstone are confronted with a 'tough watch.' Concerns emerge about a juror deciding Diddy's fate. Focus shifts to Murkowski in Senate voting marathon. Report an error