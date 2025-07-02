Malaysia Shuts Door to US Plastic Waste

Malaysia has effectively banned all imports of plastic waste from the US, presenting a dilemma: Where will all our discarded candy wrappers and bottles go next? With the US recycling less than 10% of its plastic, much of the rest is incinerated, landfilled, or sent abroad, per the New York Times. Malaysia received more plastic waste from wealthy nations than any other developing country in 2024, with Americans shipping over 35,000 tons there, according to data from the Basel Action Network. After the seizure of more than 100 shipping containers mislabeled as raw materials last year, Malaysia's environment minister declared the country would not serve as the "world's rubbish bin."