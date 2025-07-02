Malaysia Shuts Door to US Plastic Waste

Malaysia has effectively banned all imports of plastic waste from the US, presenting a dilemma: Where will all our discarded candy wrappers and bottles go next? With the US recycling less than 10% of its plastic, much of the rest is incinerated, landfilled, or sent abroad, per the New York Times. Malaysia received more plastic waste from wealthy nations than any other developing country in 2024, with Americans shipping over 35,000 tons there, according to data from the Basel Action Network. After the seizure of more than 100 shipping containers mislabeled as raw materials last year, Malaysia's environment minister declared the country would not serve as the "world's rubbish bin."
Malaysia's revised law now bans plastic waste shipments from nations that haven't signed the Basel Convention, a global pact regulating hazardous waste, of which the US is the only major holdout. Additionally, plastic waste from Basel signatories will be subject to preinspection at the nation of origin, per the Los Angeles Times. China launched the trend of banning plastic waste in 2018, leaving Western countries scrambling to find new dumping grounds. Thailand and Indonesia announced similar bans this year. While some in Malaysia's recycling industry argue that they still need "clean" imports to meet manufacturers' recycled-content targets, experts warn that the ban may simply shift the problem to other countries with less capacity.