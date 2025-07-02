Israel Responds to Trump's Ceasefire Claim

Israel on Wednesday indicated that President Trump was correct about it agreeing to "the necessary" conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza. "We said yes to Special Envoy Witkoff's proposals," Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said while speaking to reporters during a state visit to Estonia. "We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire." NBC News reports Saar did not delve into the details of the proposal but said "our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible."