Kohberger Admits His Guilt in Idaho Slayings

Hippler began the hearing by admonishing members of the public for making phone calls to his staff in an attempt to sway his decision-making. He called it "inappropriate" and said none of the messages were or would be listened to and that no external opinions would influence him. "Court is not supposed to, and this court will never, take into account public sentiment in making an opinion regarding its judicial decisions in cases. I always will make decisions based on where the facts and the law lead me, period," the judge said, per the AP . "My role is to ensure the defendant's plea is given voluntarily." Hippler added that he also only learned of the plea agreement Monday afternoon and was "under the belief this case was heading to trial."