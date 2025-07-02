Kohberger Admits His Guilt in Idaho Slayings

Bryan Kohberger on Wednesday pleaded guilty as part of a deal that has allowed him to avoid the death penalty. In doing so, he waived his right to appeal. "Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?" District Court Judge Steven Hippler asked him prior to accepting his plea. "Yes," Kohberger replied. Kohberger confirmed that he understood the plea agreement and the nature of the charges against him and that no one was forcing him to plead guilty or had promised him anything should he do so. He individually confirmed that he stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022. Sentencing will take place on July 23 beginning at 9am local time and will include time for victim impact statements.
Hippler began the hearing by admonishing members of the public for making phone calls to his staff in an attempt to sway his decision-making. He called it "inappropriate" and said none of the messages were or would be listened to and that no external opinions would influence him. "Court is not supposed to, and this court will never, take into account public sentiment in making an opinion regarding its judicial decisions in cases. I always will make decisions based on where the facts and the law lead me, period," the judge said, per the AP
. "My role is to ensure the defendant's plea is given voluntarily." Hippler added that he also only learned of the plea agreement Monday afternoon and was "under the belief this case was heading to trial."