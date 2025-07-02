Kohberger Admits His Guilt in Idaho Slayings

Bryan Kohberger on Wednesday pleaded guilty as part of a deal that has allowed him to avoid the death penalty. In doing so, he waived his right to appeal. "Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?" District Court Judge Steven Hippler asked him prior to accepting his plea. "Yes," Kohberger replied. Kohberger confirmed that he understood the plea agreement and the nature of the charges against him and that no one was forcing him to plead guilty or had promised him anything should he do so. He individually confirmed that he stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022. Sentencing will take place on July 23 beginning at 9am local time and will include time for victim impact statements.