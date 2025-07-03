He's Just the 20th MLB Pitcher to Do This

Clayton Kershaw became the 20th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts when Vinny Capra of the Chicago White Sox took a slider for a called third strike for the final out of the sixth inning on Wednesday night, the AP reports. "It's the last box for Clayton to check in his tremendous career," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "He's never been a person to look for kind of acknowledgment or attention, but he's earned that whether he likes it or not." The crowd was on its feet roaring as the Los Angeles Dodgers star walked off the mound to end the inning. He paused and doffed his cap, with teammates briefly holding off hugging him to allow him to soak in the cheers. Kershaw waved to his wife and four children in the stands and then patted his heart and mouthed, "Thank you." The game was delayed while a tribute video played.