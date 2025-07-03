Trump Gives Merch to Hesitant Republicans

Republican lawmakers wobbling on President Trump's tax and spending cuts bill went to the White House to be personally lobbied on Wednesday. In addition to the sales job, they received signed merchandise and Oval Office photos, the New York Times reports. A recurring argument made by the president was: "Don't give the Democrats a win. Don't play into their hands." Rep. Tim Burchett posted a video later. "The president was wonderful, as always," Burchett said about his encounter with the president. "Informative, funny, he told me he likes seeing me on TV, which was kind of cool," Burchett said. The Tennessean told the Times his name was misspelled on the placard at his seat in the Cabinet Room, so Trump filled in the missing "r." Other developments: