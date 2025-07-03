Trump Gives Merch to Hesitant Republicans

GOP moves slowly on bill while pressing on with negotiations
Posted Jul 2, 2025 7:15 PM CDT
Trump Lobbies Republicans at White House With Merch
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Democratic Caucus assemble on the steps of the Capitol to condemn President Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts in Washington on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican lawmakers wobbling on President Trump's tax and spending cuts bill went to the White House to be personally lobbied on Wednesday. In addition to the sales job, they received signed merchandise and Oval Office photos, the New York Times reports. A recurring argument made by the president was: "Don't give the Democrats a win. Don't play into their hands." Rep. Tim Burchett posted a video later. "The president was wonderful, as always," Burchett said about his encounter with the president. "Informative, funny, he told me he likes seeing me on TV, which was kind of cool," Burchett said. The Tennessean told the Times his name was misspelled on the placard at his seat in the Cabinet Room, so Trump filled in the missing "r." Other developments:

  • Plus one: GOP Rep. Warren Davidson voted against the bill in May but said Wednesday he's now a yes. "This bill isn't perfect, but it's the best we'll get & includes major wins," he posted on X, per the AP. He gave as examples the bill's Medicaid work requirements and enhanced food stamp work requirements.
  • No rush: House Republicans made no progress Wednesday on actual votes on the measure. They delayed a preliminary vote for more than five hours to allow time to win over more members and for some Republicans to make it back to town, per the Washington Post. Six members of the House Freedom Caucus were withholding their votes on an amendment during negotiations. "We're stalled," said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. Several steps remain before a final vote.

  • Another president lobbies: Barack Obama called on Americans to contact their representatives to vote against the bill. "More than 16 million Americans are at risk of losing their health care because Republicans in Congress are rushing to pass a bill that would cut federal funding for Medicaid and weaken the Affordable Care Act," Obama, who signed the ACA into law, posted on X, per the Post. "If the House passes this bill, it will increase costs and hurt working class families for generations to come."
  • Plan C: If the House changes the bill as passed by the Senate, the chambers could keep trading versions until one house accepts the other's legislation. That could go on indefinitely. Or the bill could go to a conference committee of members from both sides, who theoretically would agree to a final version and send it to both chambers for a vote. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Chip Roy already have said they want a conference, per the Times. "The Senate doesn't get to be the final say on everything," Roy said Wednesday.

