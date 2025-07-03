Border Strike Kills a Top Russian Commander

A Ukrainian strike near the border killed a top Russian naval commander, making him one of the highest-ranking military officers lost by Moscow since the war began, reports Politico. Gen. Mikhail Gudkov was killed with 10 other servicemen at a command post in Korenevo in the Kursk border region, per Reuters.

Gudkov, who was deputy commander in chief of the Russian navy, previously led the 155th Marine Brigade and was awarded the "Hero of Russia" medal last fall for his leadership in combat, reports the Washington Post.