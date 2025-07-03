World | Russia-Ukraine war Border Strike Kills a Top Russian Commander Deputy naval chief dies after Ukraine attack near the border By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jul 3, 2025 9:22 AM CDT Copied File photo of a Ukrainian soldier preparing to fire a rocket launcher toward Russian positions at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko, File) A Ukrainian strike near the border killed a top Russian naval commander, making him one of the highest-ranking military officers lost by Moscow since the war began, reports Politico. Gen. Mikhail Gudkov was killed with 10 other servicemen at a command post in Korenevo in the Kursk border region, per Reuters. Gudkov, who was deputy commander in chief of the Russian navy, previously led the 155th Marine Brigade and was awarded the "Hero of Russia" medal last fall for his leadership in combat, reports the Washington Post. His death follows the US announcement of a pause in military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems and missiles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that less foreign weaponry for Ukraine could hasten the end of the conflict as Russian summer offensives continue. Ukraine, meanwhile, is scrambling to find replacements from countries in Europe, per the AP. Read These Next Who added bill's proposed tax on clean energy? No one knows. Bryan Kohberger has admitted his guilt. Keith Urban interview ends after Nicole Kidman question. Sean Combs jury reaches a decision on all charges. Report an error