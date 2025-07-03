Leo Revives the Papal Summer Vacation

Pope Leo XIV is reviving a 400-year-old tradition this July, becoming the first pontiff in over a decade to summer in Castel Gandolfo, a small community about an hour south of Rome. The move, confirmed by the Vatican, has locals eager for a surge of tourists to the hillside town overlooking Lake Albano, which popes have historically used to escape Rome's warmer climate, per CBS News . The late Pope Francis broke with the centuries-old tradition, opting to remain in his Vatican residence and transforming Castel Gandolfo's traditional papal residence, the Apostolic Palace, into a public museum instead. Leo, who was born in Chicago, will stay in a separate Vatican-owned building rather than the palace itself, which will remain open to visitors during his two-week stay beginning Sunday.

The local mayor and business owners are optimistic that the return of the papal vacation could draw more tourists to the area. The operator of a local mosaic studio noted the year-round tourism generated by the palace museum has helped the town, but she expects the pope's presence to be an extra draw. "The pope has always been important here because he attracts people," added a local coffee shop owner. Much of Leo's visit will be out of public view, and perhaps on a new tennis court the Vatican confirmed would be constructed, per the New York Times. However, Leo is expected to make two appearances at religious events on July 13 and 20, per CBS.