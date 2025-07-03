It's the 'Holy Grail' of Baptist Anti-Slavery Documents

Jennifer Cromack was combing through the American Baptist archive when she uncovered a slim box among some 18th- and 19th-century journals. Opening it, she found a scroll in pristine condition. A closer look revealed the 5-foot-long document was a handwritten declaration titled "A Resolution and Protest Against Slavery," signed by 116 New England ministers and adopted March 2, 1847. Until its discovery in May at the archives in Groton, Massachusetts, American Baptist officials worried the anti-slavery document had been lost forever, the AP reports. A copy was last seen in a 1902 history book. "I was just amazed and excited," says Cromack, a retired teacher who volunteers at the archive.