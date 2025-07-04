After Century-Long Ban, You Can Swim in the Seine

For the first time in over a century, Parisians and tourists are getting ready to take a dip in the Seine. Three new swimming sites on the Paris riverbank are set to open Saturday, including one close to Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, another near the Eiffel Tower, and a third in eastern Paris, reports the AP . The River Seine was one of the stars of the Paris Olympics , whether as the scene of the ambitious opening ceremony or the triathlon and marathon swimming competitions. That didn't go without challenging hurdles such as rainfall increasing levels of bacteria, which postponed some competitions .

In the run-up to the Games, authorities opened new disinfection units and created a huge storage basin meant to prevent as much bacteria-laden wastewater as possible from spilling directly into the Seine when it rains. Houseboats that previously emptied their sewage directly into the river were required to hook up to municipal sewer systems. Some homes upstream from Paris also saw their wastewater connected to treatment plants instead of the rainwater system flowing directly into the river.

Paris Deputy Mayor Pierre Rabadan said water is tested daily to confirm it's safe to swim. Like on French beaches, flags will inform visitors whether they can go. "Green means the water quality is good. Red means that it's not good or that there's too much current," he said. Tests have been in line with European regulations since the beginning of June, with only two exceptions due to rain and boat-related pollution, Rabadan said. "I can't make a bet on the numbers of days when we'll have to close this summer, but water quality seems better than last year," Rabadan said. "We're in a natural environment … so weather condition variations necessarily have an impact."

Swimming in the Seine has been illegal since 1923, with a few exceptions, due to pollution and risks posed by river navigation. Taking a dip outside bathing areas is still banned for safety reasons. Until the end of August, swimming sites will be open for free at scheduled times to anyone with a minimum age of 10 or 14 years, depending on the location. Lifeguards will keep a watchful eye on those first dips.