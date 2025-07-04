Cops: Man Killed Deputy After His Mother Lied to Officers

She said South Carolina man wasn't home just before he ambushed officers, police say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 4, 2025 11:07 AM CDT
Cops: Woman Lied Before Her Son Ambushed Deputy
This undated photo released by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office shows Darlington County Deputy Devin Mason.   (Darlington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The 77-year-old mother of a man who fatally shot a South Carolina deputy has been arrested and charged with lying to officers by saying he wasn't home just before he ambushed them, authorities said. Linda Perry Dennett was charged with obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony on Thursday, two days after her son Cameron Ray Dennett was killed in a shootout with a Darlington County deputy, the AP reports.

  • When Deputy Devin Mason and his partner came to the Dennetts' home in Lamar to arrest him around 1:30am Tuesday, Linda Dennett said her son was not there and asked the officers to leave, according to a sworn statement from a State Law Enforcement Division agent.
  • Mason went to open a closed bathroom door and Cameron Dennett started firing, wounding Mason's partner. Mason fired back and both the deputy and the suspect were killed, state agents said.

  • Cameron Dennett, 25, was wanted for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and a computer crime and was not allowed to have a gun, deputies said. A 28-year-old woman facing similar charges was taken into custody outside the home early Tuesday and was not hurt, investigators said.
  • According to an affidavit, Linda Dennett admitted "knowingly and intentionally lying to Deputies, attempting to mislead them and hoping they would leave; knowing for several weeks that Cameron Dennett was wanted; and knowing Cameron Dennett possessed a firearm," WBTW reports. She remained in the Darlington County jail Thursday afternoon.
  • The second officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital after the shooting.
  • Mason, 27, graduated from the state's criminal justice academy three months ago and had just finished field training last week, Darlington County Sheriff Michael August said in a statement. Mason also was engaged to be married and was the father of a 2-month-old son, officials said.
  • "In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity, and professionalism," August said, "Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten."

