Cops: Man Killed Deputy After His Mother Lied to Officers

The 77-year-old mother of a man who fatally shot a South Carolina deputy has been arrested and charged with lying to officers by saying he wasn't home just before he ambushed them, authorities said. Linda Perry Dennett was charged with obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony on Thursday, two days after her son Cameron Ray Dennett was killed in a shootout with a Darlington County deputy, the AP reports.

When Deputy Devin Mason and his partner came to the Dennetts' home in Lamar to arrest him around 1:30am Tuesday, Linda Dennett said her son was not there and asked the officers to leave, according to a sworn statement from a State Law Enforcement Division agent.

Mason went to open a closed bathroom door and Cameron Dennett started firing, wounding Mason's partner. Mason fired back and both the deputy and the suspect were killed, state agents said.