'The America Party Is Formed,' Musk Posts

Because his people demanded it, Elon Musk posted Saturday on X , "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." On Friday, the billionaire had put the question to his followers on X, as he's done with other issues, Reuters reports. His Saturday post announced the decision was a landslide. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" Musk wrote. He'd been bringing up the possibility since his bitter split with President Trump, per Politico , most recently early this week as he attacked the tax break and spending cut legislation.

Musk spent hundreds of millions to get Trump's elected to a second term, and Republicans have expressed concern that the fallout from his feud with the president could hurt the GOP in the congressional elections next year, per Reuters. It was only two months ago that Musk announced he was going to cut his political spending, saying he had "done enough," Politico points out. Musk provided no details about the launch, and the party does not seem to be registered with the Federal Election Commission, per CNBC.

But he suggested a strategy for it on Friday. "One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," Musk posted, per Axios. "Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people."