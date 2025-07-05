Iraqis Prove Their Bluffing Skills With a Single Ring

Iraq's national pastime, mheibes, is a game of deception played with a single silver ring and up to 45 men on each team. The object: Figure out which opponent has secretly stashed the ring in his fist, using only brief facial cues and other subtle tells. Writing for the Atlantic, Jason Anthony takes a deep dive unto the game, whose roots stretch back centuries, and whose modern rules were solidified in the 1990s under Saddam Hussein. Unlike poker, which asks players to read a handful of rivals, mheibes captains are tasked with sizing up to 90 fists at once. The stakes are especially high at the Ramadan tournament in Baghdad, where captains like Qaid al-Sheikhli must sift through dozens of opponents, using intuition and hours of practice to zero in on the ring's location before time's up. Even women are getting in on the action, after a local museum hosted a mheibes tourney for them last year.