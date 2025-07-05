Iraqis Prove Their Bluffing Skills With a Single Ring

Iraq's national pastime, mheibes, is a game of deception played with a single silver ring and up to 45 men on each team. The object: Figure out which opponent has secretly stashed the ring in his fist, using only brief facial cues and other subtle tells. Writing for the Atlantic, Jason Anthony takes a deep dive unto the game, whose roots stretch back centuries, and whose modern rules were solidified in the 1990s under Saddam Hussein. Unlike poker, which asks players to read a handful of rivals, mheibes captains are tasked with sizing up to 90 fists at once. The stakes are especially high at the Ramadan tournament in Baghdad, where captains like Qaid al-Sheikhli must sift through dozens of opponents, using intuition and hours of practice to zero in on the ring's location before time's up. Even women are getting in on the action, after a local museum hosted a mheibes tourney for them last year.
Some researchers suggest that Iraq's recent history of hardship produces people adept at picking up subtle cues, though players attribute their skill to relentless practice and a keen eye for minute muscle movements. The challenge is not only mental but physical, as competitors and crowds endure matches that can run well past dawn. And that leads to fleeting success in mheibes, as even the best captains admit that their ability to suss out the ring fades as exhaustion sets in. Still, mheibes legends like Jassem al-Aswad, whom Anthony calls "the greatest mheibes player in living memory," are revered for their uncanny read of the game, as well as their ability to unite communities—even leading peace matches across sectarian divides. "It's a heritage game, the game of our ancestors, which unites all Iraqis," al-Aswad told AFP earlier this year. More here.