Families Search and Wait for Word

Families suffered excruciating waits on Sunday for word about those missing in the Texas floods, with some relatives conducting their own searches. Officials announced the death toll was up to 32, including 14 children. About two dozen children were still missing as of Sunday afternoon. Rescuers were searching for survivors by boat, from the air, and foot along the Guadalupe River.

Searching: Ty Badon rushed to the area from Beaumont. His daughter had been on the phone, telling a friend's parents that two of her friends had been swept away, when the line went dead. Now he's walking the banks of the Guadalupe River calling out, "Joyce Catherine." His daughter is a 21-year-old architecture student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, CNN reports. "She's a beautiful girl," Badon said. "Couldn't ask for a better daughter."