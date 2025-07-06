Choir of Thousands Echoes Nation's Resistance to Soviets

The voices of tens of thousands of choir singers rang out in the rain in Estonia on Sunday, and a huge crowd of spectators erupted in applause, unfazed by the gloomy weather. The Song Festival Grounds in the Estonian capital of Tallinn was filled with spectators Saturday evening despite the downpour, and drew even more on Sunday, the AP reports. The traditional Song and Dance Celebration, which decades ago inspired resistance to Soviet control, attracted performers and spectators alike, many in national costume. The four-day event centers around Estonian folk songs and patriotic anthems and is held roughly every five years. The tradition dates to the 19th century. In the late 1980s, it inspired the defiant Singing Revolution, helping Estonia and other Baltic nations break free from Soviet occupation.