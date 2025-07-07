Netanyahu Is Back at the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington on Monday to meet President Trump, who has been pushing for a ceasefire that might lead to an end to the 21-month war in Gaza. Israel and Hamas are considering a new US-backed proposal that would pause the war, free Israeli hostages, and send much-needed aid flooding into Gaza. It also aims to open broader talks about ending the conflict. Negotiations have repeatedly stalled over Hamas' demands for an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to surrender and disarm before it ends the war. While the final details have yet to be agreed to by the sides, the AP obtained a copy of the proposal sent by mediators to Hamas.