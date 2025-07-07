55 Shot, 8 Killed Over Long Weekend in Chicago

It was another violent long weekend in Chicago—but not as violent as other Fourth of July weekends in recent years. ABC7, which has a detailed list of incidents, reports that police say at least 55 people were shot, eight of them fatally, between Thursday morning and midnight Sunday. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that it was the least violent Fourth of July weekend in at least six years. Last year, more than 100 people were shot, 19 of them fatally, over the long weekend. This year's figures do not, however, include a mass shooting Wednesday night that killed four people and injured 14 others at a rapper's album release party.
There were two other mass shootings—defined as a shooting that kills or injures more than four people —in Chicago over the weekend, Axios reports. Seven people were injured in a shooting in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night and another four were injured near the Cook County Courthouse early Saturday. The fatal shootings include a Friday night shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a 35-year-old man. The Sun-Times reports that violence was also down over the Memorial Day weekend, with four people killed and 21 others wounded, the lowest in at least 16 years.