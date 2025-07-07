55 Shot, 8 Killed Over Long Weekend in Chicago

It was another violent long weekend in Chicago—but not as violent as other Fourth of July weekends in recent years. ABC7, which has a detailed list of incidents, reports that police say at least 55 people were shot, eight of them fatally, between Thursday morning and midnight Sunday. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that it was the least violent Fourth of July weekend in at least six years. Last year, more than 100 people were shot, 19 of them fatally, over the long weekend. This year's figures do not, however, include a mass shooting Wednesday night that killed four people and injured 14 others at a rapper's album release party.