John Cusack Again Accused of Antisemitism

Actor John Cusack, long critical of Israel's war in Gaza, is once again taking criticism for sharing an "antisemitic" meme on social media. Cusack shared a graphic that linked former US secretary of state Antony Blinken to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. It noted Blinken's stepfather, Samuel Pisar, was lawyer to Ghislaine's father Robert Maxwell. The graphic labels the Maxwells and Epstein as Mossad agents, "an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory," per Deadline . All five individuals are labeled with the Star of David, nodding to conspiracies of hidden Jewish influence and power.

Techdirt blog founder Mike Masnick, a Bluesky board member, said the post was "antisemitic Nazi s--t." Angus Johnston, a history professor at the City University of New York, said it was "straight-up antisemitism." The post disappeared about two hours after it was shared, though it's unclear if Cusack deleted it or Bluesky intervened. This isn't the first time Cusack has been accused of antisemitism. On Twitter in 2019, he shared a meme showing the Star of David on a hand that was pushing down a group of people and a quote suggesting you aren't allowed to criticize oppressors. He later apologized for the "insensitive and offensive" post.

More recently, Cusack has been a vocal critic of Israel's war in Gaza, highlighting the ongoing deaths of civilians, including children. He recently claimed "blind allegiance" to Israel is an "alliance to a genocidal" regime, and argued Iran should get a nuclear weapon as that's "the only way to deter the US and Israel from bombing every country in the Middle East," per the Jewish News Syndicate. Just this week, he shared a meme showing Nazi and Confederate flags spewing out of President Trump's mouth.