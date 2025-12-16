Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit Makes History Again

Twenty years after its release, Mariah Carey's seasonal juggernaut "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is still making history . The holiday anthem returned to the Billboard Hot 100 last week and just logged its 20th week at the No. 1 spot, giving it the longest cumulative run at the top in the chart's history, per Variety . Carey beats the record previously shared by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," with 19 weeks each. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" also claims its 77th week on the chart, tying Dua Lipa's "Levitating" as the longest-charting song by a female artist, while Carey extends her record for most weeks at No. 1 with any song at 99, per Billboard .

Carey—just announced as a performer at the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, per the BBC—held the Hot 100 record for longest run at No. 1 once before, with her 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day." The song spent 16 consecutive weeks in the top spot, a benchmark that stood for 23 years. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, finally tied the record in 2017, before "Old Town Road" had its remarkable run, per Billboard.

The rest of the chart looks decidedly tinsel-heavy, too. Eight of the top 10 singles are Christmas staples, with Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" at No. 2, followed by Wham!'s "Last Christmas," Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," and Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me." The only non-holiday tracks in the upper tier are Huntrx's "Golden" at No. 6 and Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" at No. 7. On the albums side, Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" holds the Billboard 200's top slot for a ninth week, while Christmas records by Michael Bublé, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, the Vince Guaraldi Trio, and Phil Spector crowd five of the remaining top 10 positions.