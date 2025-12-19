Lawsuit: Travolta Is Father of Elvis' Great-Grandson

In the strangest and possibly most confusing story of the day, a new lawsuit alleges that John Travolta is the father of Elvis Presley's great-grandson. As TMZ reports, the lawsuit maintains that Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, donated her eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, so they could have their third child, Ben, now 15. The allegation stems from a lawsuit by Brigitte Kruse, who is the former business partner of Elvis widow Priscilla Presley. Kruse is suing Priscilla's son, Navarone Garcia, alleging breach of contract, but it's the birthright details gaining the most attention.

Kruse says she learned of the alleged arrangement from Michael Lockwood, ex-husband of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis. According to the filing, Lockwood claimed Preston could not conceive and that the couple initially used Lisa Marie's eggs to get pregnant, per People. The filing does not clarify whether the eggs from Lisa Marie resulted in a child for Preston and Travolta. Kruse contends that a subsequent deal was struck in which Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter and star of Daisy Jones & the Six, provided her eggs, and that she was compensated with an older Jaguar and $10,000 to $20,000.

The lawsuit includes a handwritten note listing "CA fertility partners," "Ben Travolta," and "Kelly Preston carried baby," as well as a text message in which Ben is apparently described as Priscilla Presley's "beautiful great-grandson." Priscilla Presley's lawyers rejected the new allegations as "outrageous." The underlying dispute stems from Priscilla Presley's 2023 lawsuit accusing Kruse and others of fraud and elder abuse, claims Kruse has denied. A representative for Travolta has not commented publicly on the filing.