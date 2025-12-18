Footage Shows Nick Reiner in Gas Station Before Arrest

Newly released security video traces the final hour before police took Nick Reiner into custody outside a South Los Angeles gas station on Sunday night. Footage from an ARCO station near Exposition Park shows the 32-year-old arriving around 8:20pm, walking in from the direction of a train stop not far away, per the New York Times . Wearing a striped jacket, baseball cap, and red backpack, Reiner steps briefly into the convenience store, exits, appears to survey the area, then heads back inside.

Once in the store, Reiner repeatedly looks over his shoulder, walks to a cooler, and picks up a bottle of blue Gatorade. In line at the counter, he appears restless before getting to the register, paying in cash, and leaving after about two minutes. Roughly an hour later, a separate camera trained on the gas pumps captures Reiner standing at a street corner across the intersection. At about 9:15pm, several unmarked police vehicles pull up around him. The video shows Reiner immediately raising his hands as officers move in to arrest him.

The Los Angeles Times has more on the hours before Reiner's arrest, including an apparent stay at a Santa Monica hotel. Meanwhile, a cause of death for his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, whom Nick Reiner is accused of murdering, has been released. Per the Guardian, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the famous couple died of "multiple sharp-force injuries," with "homicide" listed as the manner of death. The date of their deaths, which had been murky, is stated to be Dec. 14, which was Sunday.