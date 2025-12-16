Dear Home Alone House: The '90s Are Calling You Back

Anyone still mourning the HGTV-ified look of the Home Alone house is about to get a dose of 1990 back. The famous red-brick home in Winnetka, Illinois, is in the middle of a major interior do-over aimed at making it look like it did when Kevin McCallister was fending off burglars on screen. Project manager Scott Price told NBC Chicago that the goal is to re-create the warm, color-saturated style from the film, calling it an effort to "bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie." The current owner is said to be footing the bill.

The reset comes after the house's recent real-estate listing photos went viral—for all the wrong reasons. People notes that the home was renovated in 2018, and when the property sold earlier this year for upward of $5 million, images of its sleek, gray, modern interior ricocheted across social media, where fans compared them to scenes from the movie and panned the remodel as bland and "sterile," per NBC. Some commenters likened the updated look to a doctor's office, with one saying they'd have "paid 10x more" if the house had stayed true to its original style.

Recent visitors who trekked out in the cold to check out the abode seemed happier with the new direction. One fan from Ohio told NBC she'd seen the recent "gray" version online and thought it had lost its "spirit and magic," so she's "thrilled" the owner is rolling back the clock. The owner isn't saying when the restoration will be finished or what, exactly, comes next for the property, but Price hinted that exterior tweaks are also planned, adding that the film is deeply meaningful to both his team and the family that resides there. Meanwhile, a former owner talks to the Independent about what it was like to live in the home while the movie was being filmed.