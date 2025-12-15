Entertainment | Ethan Hawke Ethan Hawke Sees 'Great Lesson' in Tarantino-Dano Flap 'I don't think Paul Dano ever knew that so many people loved him' By John Johnson Posted Dec 15, 2025 1:52 PM CST Copied Ethan Hawke poses for a portrait on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) See 2 more photos One of the lower-level Hollywood controversies of late surfaced when Quentin Tarantino dissed the acting skills of Paul Dano while on a podcast. The director's harsh language—he pronounced the actor "weak sauce"—prompted Dano supporters in the industry to come to his defense. Ethan Hawke happens to know both men, and he spoke to Joe Rogan about what he sees as an unexpected benefit to come from all this: "You know what, I don't think Paul Dano ever knew that so many people loved him," said Hawke, per BuzzFeed. "And all this love for Paul is coming out, and there's a great lesson in that. You don't have to worry about the negativity that people send your way." As for Tarantino, "anybody that knows Quentin knows he just talks, talks, talks," said Hawke, per Vulture. "Anyone who knows Paul knows he's a world-class human being." Hawke added that he's certain plenty of directors think he's a lousy actor, too, which is fine by him. Tarantino "wouldn't be a director if he wasn't opinionated," he added. "It doesn't mean it's the truth." Read These Next Detainee in Brown University shooting is 24-year-old man. Hero who disarmed Australia shooter might lose his arm. Father and son killed 15 people on Bondi Beach, police say. Video shows bystander wrestling gun from shooter in Australia. See 2 more photos Report an error