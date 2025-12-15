Ethan Hawke Sees 'Great Lesson' in Tarantino-Dano Flap

One of the lower-level Hollywood controversies of late surfaced when Quentin Tarantino dissed the acting skills of Paul Dano while on a podcast. The director's harsh language—he pronounced the actor "weak sauce"—prompted Dano supporters in the industry to come to his defense. Ethan Hawke happens to know both men, and he spoke to Joe Rogan about what he sees as an unexpected benefit to come from all this:

"You know what, I don't think Paul Dano ever knew that so many people loved him," said Hawke, per BuzzFeed. "And all this love for Paul is coming out, and there's a great lesson in that. You don't have to worry about the negativity that people send your way."