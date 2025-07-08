Well, Prime Day(X4) Has Arrived

Well, it's Prime Day, or Prime Day multiplied by four, as it happens this year. As the AP reports, Amazon is extending its annual Prime Day and offering new membership perks to Gen Z shoppers amid tariff-related worries and possibly some consumer boredom with an event in its 11th year. The behemoth's promised blitz of deals started at 3:01am Eastern on Tuesday. Prime members ages 18-24, who pay $7.49 per month instead of the $14.99 that older customers pay, will receive 5% cash back on purchases. What's in store: