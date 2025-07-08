Man Gets Onto Tarmac, Is Sucked Into Jet Engine

A man was killed Tuesday at Italy's third-busiest airport after being sucked into a jet engine on the runway, airport officials confirmed. The victim was not a passenger or an airport employee, according to an official for Sacbo, the company that manages Milan Bergamo Airport, tells the New York Times. Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reports that an individual ran onto the tarmac as a plane was preparing to depart, per CNN, which indicates the man had come from "outside the airport." The incident led airport authorities to suspend flight operations at 10:20am local time. Flights resumed around noon. Data from FlightAware indicated that 19 flights were canceled and several others delayed as a result.