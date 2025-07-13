Will a Dangerous Cold War Vestige Come Roaring Back?

Europe's borders could soon bristle once again with land mines, as several nations move to abandon a decades-old treaty banning the deadly weapons in response to rising tensions with Russia. The New York Times takes a look at the possible return to a Cold War-era tactic and the questions it raises. It reports that only one European country that borders Russia—Norway—has been unwavering in its plans to adhere to the 1999 mine ban treaty, known as the Ottawa Convention. Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland , and Ukraine have all announced their intentions to exit.

For decades, antipersonnel mines lined the Iron Curtain, but most were removed as the Cold War ended. The Ottawa Convention led to the destruction of over 55 million mines, and global use fell sharply, with annual casualties dropping from more than 20,000 to about 3,500 over the past 20 years, according to the Red Cross. Critics of their use point out that about 80% of victims are civilians and suggest they aren't a military boon, as they "offer limited defense against modern mechanized armies," as the Times puts it. Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas pushed back against that characterization.

"They do not directly stop a mechanized division, but they force the enemy to either take significant risks or commit time and resources to clearing operations," he said. Regardless, the Times explains the countries' decision to leave the treaty won't translate into a quick resurgence of land mines: It takes six months to formally withdraw; Ukraine's case is even further complicated by the fact that the treaty's terms prohibit a country that is engaged in war from exiting. The Times notes Ukraine, unlike many other countries, did not destroy its stocks of the banned mines and still has 3 million of them; the US, which never signed on to the treaty, agreed in November to send Ukraine additional mines.