Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Historic Grand Canyon Lodge

A historic lodge on the Grand Canyon's North Rim has been destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire, the park said Sunday. The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by the flames, park Superintendent Ed Keable told park residents, staff, and others in a meeting Sunday morning. He said the visitor center, the gas station, a wastewater treatment plant, an administrative building, and some employee housing were among the 50 to 80 structures lost, the AP reports. No injuries have been recorded.

Two wildfires are burning at or near the North Rim, known as the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire. The latter is the one that impacted the lodge and other structures. The park initially was managing it as a controlled burn but then shifted to suppression as it rapidly grew to 7.8 square miles because of high temperatures, low humidity, and wind, officials said. Millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park annually, with most going to the more popular South Rim. The North Rim is open seasonally. It was evacuated last Thursday because of wildfire.

Firefighters at the North Rim and hikers in the inner canyon were evacuated over the weekend, per the AP. The park said along with the fire risk, they could potentially be exposed to chlorine gas after the treatment plant burned. The North Rim lodge was often the first prominent feature that visitors see, even before viewing the canyon. A highway ends at the lodge, which was known for its sloped roof, huge ponderosa beams, and massive limestone facade. By walking across the lobby and descending a stairwell, visitors could get their first view of the Grand Canyon shining through windows across the "Sun Room."