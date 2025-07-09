Sources Say Trump Is Mulling a Big Move on Ukraine Defense

Amid renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine, the White House is weighing whether to send Kyiv another coveted Patriot air-defense system—a move that could signal a major shift in US military support and put pressure on Moscow. Two officials tell the Wall Street Journal the Trump administration has asked the Pentagon for options, including sending a Patriot system, and is also checking with other countries about providing more Patriots. The US and European partners have already donated several Patriots, but maintenance issues mean not all are operational at the same time.

The debate comes after Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying efforts to end the nearly three-year war have stalled. Trump, who previously expressed skepticism about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has shifted to showing more concern for Ukraine's defenses, praising its troops and saying Kyiv must have the tools to protect itself. Last week, Trump urged Putin to end the war in a lengthy call, but Putin rejected the idea. Trump has also spoken with Zelensky to clarify that he didn't order the recent pause in some US arms shipments, which included Patriot interceptors and other weaponry. Sources tell the AP Trump was caught off guard by the pause, which was ordered by the Pentagon.

Officials say global demand for Patriot systems is high, and the US is also struggling to keep up with its own supply needs amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The administration is still discussing how many interceptors and other weapons it can send without depleting its own stockpiles. Meanwhile, sources say Trump is reviewing a Senate-backed bill to toughen sanctions on countries aiding Russia but wants more flexibility in the legislation. While the White House hasn't commented on the deliberations, sources say the administration is looking for ways to increase both military and economic pressure on Moscow, hoping to change Putin's calculations on the war.