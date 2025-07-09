Lindell's Lawyers Fined for Botched AI Filing

Two attorneys representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have been fined $3,000 each after submitting an error-laden court filing in a Denver defamation case that was drafted using artificial intelligence. Federal Judge Nina Y. Wang ruled Monday that lawyers Christopher Kachouroff and Jennifer DeMaster violated court rules by including nearly 30 faulty citations, referencing cases that don't exist, and misquoting legal precedents, per the Colorado Sun . The sanction, according to Wang, is "the least severe" action sufficient to deter similar conduct in the future. In the UK, the lawyers have been warned they could face criminal prosecution for presenting false material generated by AI, per the New York Times .

The filing was part of Lindell's high-profile defamation case, which ended last month with a Denver jury finding Lindell liable for spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Errors in the AI-generated motion included misapplied legal principles and mistaken citations. Kachouroff acknowledged in a pretrial hearing that he used generative AI to write the motion. He initially claimed what was filed was an accidental draft, but the version he described as "final" also contained substantive mistakes—some not present in the original.

Wang's decision noted the attorneys' inconsistent explanations and lack of supporting evidence, concluding the filing was not simply a mistake. She also called Kachouroff's claim that the court tried to "blindside" him "troubling and not well-taken." The judge pointed out that no explanation was given for how the problematic citations appeared, other than AI use or serious negligence. Both attorneys declined to comment on the ruling. The American Bar Association has warned that "uncritical reliance" on AI tools "can result in inaccurate legal advice to clients or misleading representations to courts and third parties," per the Times.