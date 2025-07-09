Youngkin Says Family Was Stranded During Texas Floods

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says his family was stranded at their property on the Guadalupe River during the Texas floods on Friday—but when it was clear they were safe, they declined an offer from Texas authorities to airlift them out of the area. He said he asked emergency management teams to prioritize rescuing young campers and other people in life-threatening situations, the Hill reports. "My family was there, along with friends, and by the grace of God, my family was safe," the Republican governor said Tuesday, per NBC News. "I have to say there [were] moments when they weren't. They ended up being safe during the day."