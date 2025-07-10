Ozzy Osbourne Is Now Painting With Chimps

Now that he's done performing with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne has announced an unusual new gig: He's painting with chimpanzees. As the Guardian reports, the stunt is for a charity auction, with proceeds benefiting Save the Chimps, a Florida sanctuary for the animals. Osbourne, an amateur painter, applied base coats to five canvases, after which the chimps contributed their own marks, per the Times of London.