Ozzy Osbourne Is Now Painting With Chimps

Now that he's done performing with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne has announced an unusual new gig: He's painting with chimpanzees. As the Guardian reports, the stunt is for a charity auction, with proceeds benefiting Save the Chimps, a Florida sanctuary for the animals. Osbourne, an amateur painter, applied base coats to five canvases, after which the chimps contributed their own marks, per the Times of London.
"I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don't sell my paintings," says the 76-year-old. "I've made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos, and wildlife traffickers."
- The auction: Online bidding is open now through next Friday at Omega Auctions. Bids start at £1,000, or about $1,355.