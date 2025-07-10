Idaho Tip on Dad Wanted in Death of 3 Girls Leads Nowhere

Federal authorities in Idaho say they have ended a search for accused child killer Travis Decker in the Sawtooth National Forest after determining it was a case of mistaken identity. The search began Saturday after the US Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force said a family reported they saw a man who looked like Decker, who's been wanted since June 2 in connection with the deaths of his three daughters in Washington state, per the AP. The family was near a Bear Creek area campsite when they saw a man who was the same height and roughly the same weight as Decker, and also had similar hair, beard, and tattoos on his arm and calf.