Rubio Joins Trump in Criticism of Russia

'We need to see a roadmap' on ending the war, says secretary of state
Posted Jul 10, 2025 1:48 PM CDT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes part in a media briefing during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025.   (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)

Marco Rubio has joined his boss in criticizing Russia over its failure to end the war with Ukraine. The secretary of state on Thursday aired his concerns after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia, reports Politico. "It was a frank conversation. It was an important one," Rubio told reporters afterward, per Reuters. "I echoed what the president said—both disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress."

The tone represents a shift for the administration, which recently resumed weapons shipments to Ukraine following a brief pause. Rubio complained that "there's not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict," though he suggested a possible avenue existed. The secretary said he and Lavrov discussed a "new or a different approach" Russia might take, adding that he would relay it to President Trump upon his return to the US.

Meanwhile, the conflict on the ground shows little sign of letting up. Russian forces fired on Ukraine for nearly 10 hours Wednesday night and early Thursday, an assault that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an escalation. "We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude," Rubio said.

