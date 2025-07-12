Editor Tina Brown Recounts 'Creepy' Epstein Threat

Former Daily Beast editor Tina Brown writes that she is rarely in alignment with MAGA, but she is in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. In a Substack essay, Brown doesn't think the sexual predator killed himself in prison, and she agrees with many on the right that the government—particularly Attorney General Pam Bondi—is holding back information. Brown details her own former outlet's early reporting about Epstein in making her case, and she recounts a "creepy" visit from Epstein himself in 2010 after the first negative story appeared. She returned from lunch to find him sitting in her Manhattan office: