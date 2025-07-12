Editor Tina Brown Recounts 'Creepy' Epstein Threat

Former Daily Beast chief says MAGA is right to cry foul over files related to his death
Posted Jul 12, 2025 11:30 AM CDT
Tina Brown attends the Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Former Daily Beast editor Tina Brown writes that she is rarely in alignment with MAGA, but she is in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. In a Substack essay, Brown doesn't think the sexual predator killed himself in prison, and she agrees with many on the right that the government—particularly Attorney General Pam Bondi—is holding back information. Brown details her own former outlet's early reporting about Epstein in making her case, and she recounts a "creepy" visit from Epstein himself in 2010 after the first negative story appeared. She returned from lunch to find him sitting in her Manhattan office:

  • "He was morose and menacing, his snake eyes narrowed. 'Just stop,' he said heavily as I stared at him from the doorway. 'There will be consequences if you don't.' I asked him to leave and suggested he talk to our lawyer. 'You heard me,' he said in a deadly tone. 'Stop.' We did not stop. But there were no more legal flurries from Epstein. It seems he had rightly computed that the story would fade if he didn't fan it."
Read the full essay.

