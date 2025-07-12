Swiatek Sweeps, Taking Her First Wimbledon Title

Iga Swiatek cruised to her first Wimbledon championship on Saturday, defeating Amanda Anisimova without dropping a game—the first time that's happened in the tournament since 1911. Swiatek, who had been having an off year, had competed in the tournament five times and had been unable to make it as far as the semifinals before, CBS Sports reports. But her dominant performance Saturday took less than an hour and left her opponent, who won only 24 of the 79 points overall and made 28 unforced errors, in tears.

"I'd never won this title, I was anxious about that," Swiatek said during the trophy presentation, per the Guardian, adding, "but this year I really really enjoyed it and felt so comfortable. It's amazing and I'm going to enjoy this moment." It's her first title at any grass-court tournament and her sixth major, after winning four times on the French Open's clay and once on US Open's hard courts, per the AP. "It doesn't matter what happened today," 24-year-old Polish player told Anisimova, "you should be proud of what you've done."

Anisimova, who had taken time off from tennis before returning in January 2024, had needed a moment before congratulating Swiatek. "It's been an incredible fortnight for me and even though I ran out of gas today and I wish I could have put in a better performance for you today, you guys still lifted me up," the American told the crowd, "so thank you so much." Her mother had flown into London on Saturday morning, and Anisimova broke down when thanking her. "She's put in more work than I have, honestly," the 23-year-old said through tears.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in the men's final on Sunday.