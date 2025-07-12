France Agrees to a 'State of Caledonia'

France announced a sweeping, hard-fought agreement Saturday aimed at granting more autonomy to the restive South Pacific territory of New Caledonia, but the plan stops short of the independence sought by many Indigenous Kanaks. The agreement—hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as "historic''—would need final approval in New Caledonia, a nickel-rich archipelago east of Australia that's 10 time zones away from Paris. The accord may face a vote by New Caledonians in February, the AP reports.