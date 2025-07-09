Scarlett Johansson Is Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time

Scarlett Johansson has officially become Hollywood's highest-grossing lead actor of all time, surpassing Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr., thanks to her starring role in Jurassic World Rebirth. The new film pulled in $318 million worldwide six days after its release, pushing Johansson's total career box office gross to $14.8 billion, according to The Numbers , a movie industry data site. Jackson, who previously held the top spot, sits at $14.6 billion, while Downey follows with $14.3 billion.

Johansson hit the record with just 36 films, compared to Jackson's 71 and Downey's 45. A significant portion of her box office success stems from her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion) among the biggest contributors. Other notable earners include The Jungle Book, Sing, and Lucy. Jackson, Downey, and most of the other actors in the top 20 also appeared in multiple MCU movies, Forbes notes. Zoe Saldana, No. 4 on the list, appeared in the Avatar movies as well as Marvel films. The only other woman in the top 20 is Harry Potter star Emma Watson, at No. 16.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a mercenary drawn into the prehistoric action alongside Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years," she said last year, per Entertainment Weekly. "I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way, at this time, just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."