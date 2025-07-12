31 Reported Killed on Way to Aid Site

At least 31 Palestinians were fatally shot on their way to an aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, while Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians including four children, Palestinian hospital officials and witnesses said. The 31 people killed were on their way to a distribution site run by the Israeli-backed American organization Gaza Humanitarian Foundation near Rafah in southern Gaza, hospital officials and witnesses said. The Red Cross said that its field hospital saw its largest influx of dead in more than a year of operation after the shootings, the AP reports, and that the overwhelming majority of the more than 100 people hurt had gunshot wounds.