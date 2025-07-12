To Chill, You May Need a Kolonitradgardar

The New York Times is introducing its readers to what is likely an unfamiliar term in the quest to find some personal peace: kolonitradgardar. The word essentially means urban garden, and the story focuses on Sweden's particular version of it. The nation instituted the program around the start of the 19th century, with the idea that city dwellers could have a small plot of land to tend, with all the resulting physical and mental benefits. Such programs exist in the US, of course, but in Sweden, the plots have morphed over the years to include a small cottage—essentially a tiny house, explains House Beautiful .

The cottage may or may not have electricity or running water, but those who own them are typically allowed to stay there overnight from May to October—a vacation home on the cheap. Roughly 50,000 exist throughout Sweden, and they have waiting lists that are measured in years, even decades. Prices can run north of $100,000. The Times feature notes that the gardens have become increasingly popular with younger generations. "It's a great leisure activity for people; it's healthy, and you're outdoors a lot," says a board member of the group that runs the sites in Stockholm. "I think the city understands that, as well as the fact that it contributes to biodiversity in urban areas." (Read the full Times story.)