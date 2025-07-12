Amazon Boxes Swamp Home, All With the Same Product

In an Amazon version of Groundhog Day, a San Jose woman has opened her door for a year or so to find box after box delivered, though she hasn't ordered anything. The packages all contain the same product: an Etkin-brand faux-leather car seat cover sold by China's Liusandedian, UPI reports. There are hundreds of them. The packages apparently are returns; buyers complain in online reviews that the seat covers don't fit. "We've apologized to the customer," Amazon said in a statement.

The seller had apparently listed the address of the woman, who asked not to be named, as the place to send returns. The packages piled up, blocking her driveway and doorway. She's contacted Amazon repeatedly and filled out six complaint tickets. "And every time I was absolutely assured this will stop ... you won't get any more of these packages, you'll hear from us in 24, 48 hours," she said, per WABC. But the deliveries don't stop. "It's just been another form of hell," the woman said. Amazon picked up some of the packages this week and said it's working to resolve the problem for good.